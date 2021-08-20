Up and Vanished Is Back With a New Mystery: Watch the First Trailer for Season 3

Your favorite podcast is ready to reappear.

Rejoice, true crime fans, Up and Vanished is finally returning for its third season on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and E! News has the exclusive first look at the timely case host Payne Lindsey will be investigating in the new episodes.

The Tenderfoot TV's hit show will be taking listeners to Montana to look into the cold case of Ashley Loring Heavyrunner, who went missing from the Blackfeet Nation Indian Reservation in 2017.

Last seen in June of that year, the 20-year-old's family began to worry when they had not heard back from her. And just two weeks after her disappearance, Ashley's friends discovered possible evidence on the edge of the reservation: A pair of red-stained boots and a tattered sweater.

"All we need is Ashley to come back and to let her rest somewhere," Ashley's older sister Kimberly says in the new trailer. "I had to make it in my head that it was not my sister and I was searching for a girl named Ashley...because every time I knew it was my baby sister, I could not move."