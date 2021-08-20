BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Kylie JennerBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Khloe Kardashian Reveals This Nephew Is Her "Main Man" in Adorable Photo

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 20, 2021 6:46 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsKhloe KardashianPsalm WestNBCU
CATCH UP!
Watch: See Kim Kardashian Support Khloe's Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian doesn't have to look far to find her new man! 

The newly-single Good American founder snapped an adorable selfie with nephew Psalm West on Aug. 20, kicking off the weekend with Kim Kardashian's youngest child. Khloe wore a black NFL Raiders baseball hat while holding Psalm, who opted for a white tank top to beat the summer heat. 

"My main man," Khloe captioned the pic, along with a teddy bear and heart emojis. Khloe has been hosting family playdates for daughter True Thompson and "triplets" cousin crew Dream Kardashian, Chicago West and Stormi Webster. Now, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner, two-year-old Psalm, gets some quality time with Aunt KoKo

Kim has called Psalm the "reincarnation" of her dadRobert Kardashian Sr., and the SKIMS designer gushed on Aug. 17 that she has "never seen a love like this before." It seems that Aunt Khloe can totally agree! 

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

See Khloe and Psalm's sweet selfie, and relive all of Psalm's most adorable moments below.

Instagram
Khloe's "Main Man"

Aunt Khloe called Psalm her "main man" in a fun Instagram snap on Aug. 20. 

Instagram
Pucker Up

Kim puckered up to shower her youngest tot Psalm with kisses on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Cuddle Buddy

"Never seen a love like this before," Kim captioned a sweet pic with Psalm on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Happy Meal

Psalm definitely enjoyed his healthy lunch on Aug. 1 as the tot was all smiles.

Instagram
Noodle Nibbles

"No one cuter," Kim captioned a cute pic of Psalm eating a noodle on Aug. 1. Grandma Kris agreed, writing, "No one!" with a heart-eye emoji. 

Instagram
Snack Time

Aunt Khloe called Psalm "the best" as he ate with his fingers on Aug. 1. 

Instagram
Brotherly Love

Psalm and older brother Saint visited mom Kim at the gym on July 21. 

Instagram
Monster Truck Mania

Psalm starts his driving lessons early in an adorable pic from June 2021. 

Instagram
Hard Hats Required

Psalm certainly can accessorize for a theme! The tot wore a yellow construction hard hat for his second birthday party in May 2021.

Instagram
Mama's Boy

Kim gave birthday boy Psalm a smooch during his second bday construction-themed bash in May 2021.

Instagram
Batter Up

Mom Kim helped Psalm hit his big "2" piñata during his birthday party in May 2021.

Instagram
Crossing Guard

Psalm adorably posed in an orange construction vest next to his birthday cake to ring in his second birthday in May 2021. 

Instagram
Dog Days

"Psalm and our stuffed Pom doll lol," Kim shared in March 2021.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Psalm flying high courtesy of Kiyan, the son of Kim's best friend La La Anthony.

Instagram
All Grown Up

Kim and Kanye's youngest child is looking more grown-up by the day!

Instagram
Big Sis

"These Two Are Best Friends For Life" Kim wrote alongside this sibling pic of Psalm and 2-year-old Chicago West.

Instagram
Beach Bum

Talk about the perfect picture! Psalm poses at the beach in a snapshot Kim uploaded to Instagram on October 4.

Instagram
"Besties"

Psalm and his "bestie" as Kim wrote on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian's two-year-old daughter, True Thompson!

Instagram
He's Walking!

Kim shared in June 2020, "My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!"

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Happy birthday to TuTus baby," Khloe shares on Instagram Stories, along with a photo the two cousins.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

It's the little one's birthday! "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today," Kim shared on Instagram. "Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm."

Big Smiles for the Boys

Psalm West and his brother Saint are all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot that Kim Kardashian uploaded in March 2020!

Instagram
Say Cheese!

"My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.

Instagram
Cousin Love

"My sweet Stormi and Psalm," Kim wrote with this sweet pic.

Instagram
Cuddle Bugs

Kim shared this image of big sis North enjoying some R&R with Psalm the week before Christmas 2019.

Instagram
2019 Christmas Card

Kim posted the West family's Christmas card in December 2019. If you ask us, Saint steals the show!

Instagram
Brotherly Love

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cuddly pic.

Instagram
Cozy Cuties

How cute is this cuddle puddle?!

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

"My little man is the sweetest ever!" the proud mama writes on Instagram. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"

 

Instagram
Cuddle Time

Rise and shine Psalm! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North.

photos
View More Photos From Psalm West's Cutest Pics

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

2

All the Ways Kylie Jenner Hinted at Her Second Pregnancy

3

Holly Madison Says She Made "Dangerous Choice" By Joining Hef's World

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

2

All the Ways Kylie Jenner Hinted at Her Second Pregnancy

3

Holly Madison Says She Made "Dangerous Choice" By Joining Hef's World

4

Here's Where Blake Horstmann's Relationship Stands With Becca Kufrin

5

Melissa Joan Hart Shares Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis