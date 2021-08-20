Khloe Kardashian Reveals This Nephew Is Her "Main Man" in Adorable Photo

Watch : See Kim Kardashian Support Khloe's Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian doesn't have to look far to find her new man!

The newly-single Good American founder snapped an adorable selfie with nephew Psalm West on Aug. 20, kicking off the weekend with Kim Kardashian's youngest child. Khloe wore a black NFL Raiders baseball hat while holding Psalm, who opted for a white tank top to beat the summer heat.

"My main man," Khloe captioned the pic, along with a teddy bear and heart emojis. Khloe has been hosting family playdates for daughter True Thompson and "triplets" cousin crew Dream Kardashian, Chicago West and Stormi Webster. Now, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner, two-year-old Psalm, gets some quality time with Aunt KoKo.

Kim has called Psalm the "reincarnation" of her dad, Robert Kardashian Sr., and the SKIMS designer gushed on Aug. 17 that she has "never seen a love like this before." It seems that Aunt Khloe can totally agree!