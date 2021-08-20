This Week in Celebrity Style: Bella Hadid, Olivia Culpo, Ben Affleck & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It would be hard to deny the impact celebrities have on trends and what goes in our closet. Since we are currently in the process of purging our wardrobe in preparation for the fall months ahead, we're looking to our favorite celebs like Bella Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens to see what's in style and how to rock popular trends IRL.

Although there were so many incredible celebrity fashion moments this week that had us scouring the web for the star's exact look, we rounded up just a few of them that left an impression and won't make a dent in your bank account.