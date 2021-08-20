This Week in Celebrity Style: Bella Hadid, Olivia Culpo, Ben Affleck & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
It would be hard to deny the impact celebrities have on trends and what goes in our closet. Since we are currently in the process of purging our wardrobe in preparation for the fall months ahead, we're looking to our favorite celebs like Bella Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens to see what's in style and how to rock popular trends IRL.
Although there were so many incredible celebrity fashion moments this week that had us scouring the web for the star's exact look, we rounded up just a few of them that left an impression and won't make a dent in your bank account.
Even though our Hadid family vacation invite has yet to arrive, we can get Bella Hadid's platform flip-flops from Vagabond while we wait. The model is one of many stars to embrace the iconic silhouette made popular in the early 2000s. Between the cushioned support and extra inches the sandal gives you, what's not to like!
Before we move on to our next celeb, can we take a second to appreciate Bella's complete look? The tinted sunglasses, belly chain, head scarf and ombré bikini makes for the ultimate combo!
What do Olivia Culpo and January Jones have in common? They both rocked Amazon's bestselling swimsuit brand Cupshe this week. January took to Instagram to show off a chic look featuring Cupshe's Floral Print Button Cover-up and an equally cute bikini in a dreamy peach hue. Meanwhile the former Miss Universe donned a matching hoodie and leggings set from the brand's new athleisure collection. We love how she dressed up the look with pointed toe flats and a handbag. Not to mention, both January and Olivia's outfits are under $50!
We are obsessed with Vanessa Hudgens' head-to-toe blue activewear ensemble from Year of Ours. Whether you're working out or running errands around town, a monochromatic look like Vanessa's will make you look put together regardless if you have a million things on your mind. You can also dress up your fit with a fun pair of shades and gold jewelry.
Life is good for Ben Affleck! He was spotted house-hunting with Jennifer Lopez this week while repping P448's M Soho Bark sneakers. In other Bennifer news this week, Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme attended an event where they purchased necklaces from Made By Mary's Birth Flower collection for Affleck's daughters, Seraphina and Violet.
Baby Driver star Eiza González showed us you can rock your favorite fluffy slippers outside of the house in a way that is totally chic and acceptable. We love how she paired UGG's beloved Fluff Yeah slides with a white pleated tennis skirt and tank top while grabbing coffee.
Want these looks for yourself? Below, we rounded up the exact clothing and shoe styles, so you can rock them, too!
Vagabond Courtney Platform Flip Flop
We might not be able to go on a tropical vacay with Bella Hadid, but we can rock her cool girl platform flip-flops by Vagabond. Don't they look so comfy? We'd probably go for a Y2K-inspired look and pair them with a pair of flare jeans and a tank top.
Floral Print Buttoned Cover-Up
January Jones's floral cover-up is only $20! It's the perfect loose-fit piece to wear after you've taken a dip the ocean or pool and are headed to the bar for a Mai Tai.
Year of Ours Walker Legging
Make a colorful impression during your next pilates class or gym visit. This activewear set that Vanessa Hudgens rocked during a coffee run is on our wishlist because it's so cute and looks super flattering on her.
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide - Hibiscus
Can we get a fluff yeah for these slides? Eiza Gonzalez proved wearing these furry slides outside of the house can be stylish.
