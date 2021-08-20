Bachelor NationKardashiansIvy ParkShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian Teaches Chicago West a Sweet "Squishy" Lesson in Adorable Video

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 20, 2021
Meet bio teacher Kim Kardashian

The mother of four can now add "professor" to her resumé after she shared a sweet parenting moment on Instagram Stories explaining to three-year-old Chicago West why humans have five fingers on each hand. "How come I don't have any fingers here?" the adorable tot asked about the space between her thumb and pointer finger. 

"Why do you think?" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star encouraged. 

With Chicago flummoxed, and admittedly fixated on her doll, Kim continued, "You don't know? What if we need to grab things? Why do you think?" 

Chicago, wearing fashion-forward baby blue unicorn pajamas, reasoned, "I guess we need to squish things." 

Well, she's not wrong!

"We need to squish things, like what? What do we need to squish? That would be a really good reason why we don't have any fingers in the middle, because we need to squish," the SKIMS founder agreed before going in for a tickle-attack. "Can I squish your cheeks?" 

Kim's mini-me has been learning plenty of lessons from her mom, including the art of makeup and how to be a fashion icon after Chicago raided Kim's closet! Kim previously called Chicago "my twin forever" and pointed out all their mother-daughter similarities. 

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

"You bring so much magic into all of our lives," Kim gushed over her "Chi Chi princess" in an Instagram birthday tribute on Jan. 15. "My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy." 

See the cutest pics of Chicago and Kim below!

Instagram
Mother Stretch My Hands

Chicago took a lesson from her dad's songbook and asked mom Kim about the anatomy of a hand in an adorable video, shared Aug. 19. 

Instagram
Lesson Plan

Kim encouraged Chicago to think about why people have palms. "To squish things!" Chicago exclaimed. 

Instagram
Cuddle Time

The sweet tot had a cuddle session with Kim after she playfully squished Chicago's cheeks. 

Instagram
Cutest Clutch
"Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff," Kim captioned an adorable pic of Chicago carrying a clutch with heart emojis in June 2021.
Instagram
Fashion Forward

Chicago is wearing red cowboy boots and a studded denim jacket in a very chic pic alongside older brother Saint. "I am done," aunt Khloe commented with heart-eye emojis in May 2021.

Instagram
I Scream, You Scream

Saint and Chicago are too cute with matching shouts in a sweet May 2021 pic.

Instagram
Brother-Sister Time

"OMGGGGG," mom Kim captioned an adorable sibling snapshot in May 2021. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Chicago gives a model pout while Kim looks radiant in a sun-filled pic from Psalm's 2nd birthday party in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Matching With Mom

Chicago twins with mom Kim on Spring Break 2021.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Kim's Twin Forever

Kim captioned this photo series, "My twin forever"

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Cuddles With Chicago

Chicago beams as mom Kim scoops her up into a big hug.

Instagram
Matching Again

Alongside this photo, Kim wrote, "3 out of 4."

Instagram
Playing Around

A perfect afternoon for Chicago? Spending time outside with her L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, of course! 

Instagram
Fashion Show

Some wear bathing suits near the sand. For Chicago, she would prefer a dress from one of her favorite Disney Princesses. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Baby Bro

Chicago West and Psalm West all bundled up in Dec. 2020.

 

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Dream!

Kim wished Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream a happy birthday with this sweet photo and even sweeter caption. "My little baby Dream," the KUWTK star wrote. "You are such a light! You are the best friend my babies could ever ask for! I love you so so much!!!"

Instagram
Chicago & Dream

Cousins make the best of friends.

Instagram
Matching Siblings

"These Two," Kim wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2020, "Are Best Friends For Life."

Instagram
Silly Sisters

North West attempts to teach Chicago an important life skill: how to make a peace sign!

Instagram
Got Your Back

What's better than an impromptu photoshoot with your big sister?

Instagram
"Now, a Serious One..."

The West girls looking gorgeous.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Princess Chi!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Cheesin'

"How did I get so lucky?!?!?!" Kim captioned a number of snapshots of her kiddos in Sept. 2020.

Instagram
Yum!

Chi in August—or as Kim put it, "Every Day Mood."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
All Smiles

One of the many pics from the photoshoot Kim said her daughters wanted to do while sitting on a random rail.

Instagram
Mom and Daughter

Chicago loves her momma—and her princess dresses!

Instagram
Scootin' Along

Kanye shared this sweet scooter snapshot of Chi over the summer.

Instagram
Best Aunt Ever

"Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite..." the Poosh founder captioned this Insta snapshot.

Instagram
Take Two

A hard-to-beat backdrop and quality family time? Priceless.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Passing the Time With Some 'Toons

Chicago and North catch up on some TV with their dad in May 2020.

photos
View More Photos From Chicago West's Cutest Pics

