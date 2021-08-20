See the Photos of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Cozy NYC Outing

This isn't a big little lie: Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are spending time together—and we have the pictures to prove that it happened.
The Magic Mike actor and the Divergent star were spotted getting close during an outing in New York City on Wednesday, Aug. 18. In one photo obtained by E! News, Kravitz, 32, can be seen holding onto Tatum, 41, while riding on the back of his bicycle. Another snap shows the duo sharing a laugh together in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood.
According to an insider, their bond is coasting along somewhere between pals and something more. Having connected while working together on Kravitz's directorial film debut, Pussy Island. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun," the source told E! News. "They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."
In fact, Kravitz already appears to be having a major impact on Tatum's life, starting with his footwear. "When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it," Tatum, who plays a tech billionaire in Kravitz's film, recently told Deadline of her fashion advice. "She completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore."
Kravitz, who filed for divorce from husband Karl Glusman in Dec. 2020, then teased, "Just to be clear, there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn't sure you were one of them."
And Tatum, who shares daughter Everly Tatum with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, gave Kravitz full credit for stepping up his fashion game. "I feel cooler," he noted. "And her point of view on me and Crocs was legit. She had a good argument. The one thing I can pull off, is listening." Guys, are we shipping them yet?
While the stars have yet to publicly address their relationship status, Tatum appears to be bonding with Kravitz's dad, Lenny Kravitz, on social media at least. After the singer posted a shirtless photo on Instagram, Tatum commented, "Oh s--t!! Doing the lords work i see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe."
The rocker's daughter even suggested possible Magic Mike 3 storyline, asking Tatum, "You auditioning for MM3?"
No word yet on whether the project is moving forward, but we love the pitch!