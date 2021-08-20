Kill Bill Actor and Martial Arts Legend Sonny Chiba Dead at 82

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Film fans are mourning the loss of an iconic action star.

Shinichi "Sonny" Chiba died Thursday, Aug. 19 from COVID-19 complications at age 82, according to his management team. In addition to roles in such Hollywood films as The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill saga, the performer was also known for numerous Japanese martial arts movies dating back to the early 1960s.

Sonny's manager, Timothy Beal, told CNN in an email that the star was a "humble, caring and friendly man."

During a 2007 interview with British host Jonathan Ross, Sonny explained that he didn't have a problem with portraying villainous characters. "For me, the most enjoyable role to play was the bad guy," the actor said at the time. "I particularly like the bad guy."

He also shared that he was an ardent Bruce Lee fan and had tried to meet him. "I went to Hong Kong to meet him once," Sonny shared. "I waited there for two days, but I didn't get to meet him because that's just when he died. If I could have met him, I think we could have had some exciting, interesting conversations."