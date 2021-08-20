Laura Dern Responds After Reese Witherspoon Shades Her for Not Answering Phone Calls

Watch : Reese Witherspoon's "Legally Blonde" Virtual Reunion

Things are getting a little wild after Reese Witherspoon called out Laura Dern for not picking up her phone.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, the two stars, who co-starred in the 2014 film Wild, hashed out a playful disagreement through social media after Reese complained on Instagram that the Jurassic Park actress didn't answer Reese's FaceTime call.

The back-and-forth began in the morning when Reese posted a screenshot of herself cringing after unsuccessfully trying to reach her friend on FaceTime. "Dern? You there?," the 45-year-old The Morning Show actress captioned it.

Among the celebrities to react in the comments section was Laura's Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman, who posted crying-while-laughing, heart and dizzy emojis. Additionally, Isla Fisher wrote, "Dern it!" while Reese's Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde co-star Selma Blair added, "Hahhhahahahaha."

This led Laura, 54, to post video to her own Instagram account of herself asking, "What?," and she tagged Reese. The Little Fires Everywhere star then took to the comments section to share, "Answer the PHONE!!!!"