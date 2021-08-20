The O.C.'s Peter Gallagher Joins Season 18 of Grey's Anatomy

Our favorite TV dad is moving from Orange County to Seattle!
Peter Gallagher—perhaps best known to E! readers as Sandy Cohen on The O.C.—will join Grey's Anatomy as a recurring cast member for season 18, ABC confirms to E! News.
According to Deadline, "his character may hold the key" for how Kate Burton's character, Ellis Grey, will return to the long-running medical drama. The outlet reports that Peter will portray Dr. Alan Hamilton, a longtime friend of Meredith's late mother. He will meet Meredith (played by Ellen Pompeo) in the first episode of the season, which is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Peter's arrival isn't the only cast shakeup in recent months. Viewers have been saying goodbye to some of the series' beloved doctors, including Andrew DeLuca, who was played by Giacomo Gianniotti. On the other hand, Derek Shepard (Patrick Dempsey) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) returned for appearances last season.
As for Peter, the Golden Globe winner is no stranger to major TV series. He most recently graced our screens as Nick in Grace and Frankie, Mitch in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and William Dodds in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. However, fans may also recognize the 66-year-old actor from his previous roles in Palm Springs, A Bad Moms Christmas, New Girl and Californication.
Of course, offscreen, Peter is also dad to You actress Kathryn Gallagher, who recently won a Grammy for her part in the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill.
She may have had a little something to do with his interest in joining the Grey's Anatomy cast. Kathryn is a major fan of the ABC show, calling herself a "stan for life." After news spread that her dad was entering the world of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, she revealed her reaction on her Instagram Story. "I didn't not cry when he told me," she teased. "HARDEST SECRET IVE EVER HAD TO KEEP."
Earlier this year, Kathryn shared the one major way her dad is just like Sandy Cohen: They both love bagels!
"So, one question I always get is, ‘What's it like having Sandy Cohen as a dad?' 'Is he really like that in real life?'" the 28-year-old vocalist said in a TikTok video in March. "He's just my dad."
But at that moment, Peter popped into the frame and offered her a heavenly bagel, saying, "Hey, hey, Kathryn! I schmeared it for you."
And that's exactly the kind of energy we hope he's bringing to Grey's next month.