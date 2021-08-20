Bachelor NationKardashiansIvy ParkShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Go Inside Christina Haack's $10 Million Beachfront Mansion

It makes perfect sense that Christina Haack would own an incredibly enviable home. Check out photos of the HGTV star's sweet new digs and to-die-for ocean views.

By Cydney Contreras, Ryan Gajewski Aug 20, 2021 1:13 AMTags
Real EstateBeachCelebritiesChristina AnsteadFlip or Flop
Watch: Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's On-Set Tension

Things are going swimmingly for Christina Haack, who has a beautiful new place to call home

In July, the 38-year-old Flip or Flop star purchased her new $10 million mansion, which includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to media reports. The residence is in Dana Point, located in Orange County, Calif.

As seen in the below photos of the gorgeous estate, the abode spans more than 6,000 square feet and boasts gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean. Additional amenities include a movie theater, game room, glass balconies, outdoor fire pit, and pool and spa. 

In April, Christina listed the Newport Beach, Calif. home she had previously shared with ex-husband Ant Antstead for $6 million. TMZ reported in June that the place had ended up selling for $5.35 million. 

Her property purchase isn't the only exciting aspect of the home-renovation expert's life. Christina and new boyfriend Joshua Hall were seen enjoying some PDA during a romantic night out at Mastro's Ocean Club restaurant in Newport Beach on Friday, Aug. 13. 

photos
25 Surprising Secrets About HGTV Revealed

For a close-up look at Christina's new beachfront pad, check out the eye-popping images, below.

Luxury Fine Homes/Hanna Karcho-Polselli
Home Sweet Home
Luxury Fine Homes/Hanna Karcho-Polselli
Ocean Views
Luxury Fine Homes/Hanna Karcho-Polselli
Bon Appétit
Luxury Fine Homes/Hanna Karcho-Polselli
All in the Details
Luxury Fine Homes/Hanna Karcho-Polselli
Sweet Dreams
Luxury Fine Homes/Hanna Karcho-Polselli
The Good Life
Luxury Fine Homes/Hanna Karcho-Polselli
Rest & Relaxation

Trending Stories

1

Devin Booker Supports Kendall Jenner at Star-Studded 818 Tequila Event

2

Alex Rodriguez Is All Smiles Posing With Car He Gifted Jennifer Lopez

3
Exclusive

Meet the Cast (and New Captain!) of Below Deck Season 9

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Devin Booker Supports Kendall Jenner at Star-Studded 818 Tequila Event

2

Alex Rodriguez Is All Smiles Posing With Car He Gifted Jennifer Lopez

3
Exclusive

Meet the Cast (and New Captain!) of Below Deck Season 9

4

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting Baby No. 2 With Jason Statham

5

Vanessa Bryant Drops Daughter Natalia Off at USC in Sweet Family Photo