Why Dylan McDermott Didn't Hesitate to Revive His Murder House Role for American Horror Stories

Anything for Ryan Murphy.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Dylan McDermott made it clear that this was his mindset when he agreed to, once again, bring back his most famous American Horror Story character for the anthology's spinoff series, American Horror Stories. We're, of course, talking about the return of Dr. Ben Harmon, which coincided with the AH Stories' third visit to Murder House.

And, as McDermott detailed, he didn't hesitate one bit when he got the call to step back into the haunted house. "You know, it's always an easy yes," he said. "If Ryan asks me to do something, I just say yes. I don't even have to read it."

McDermott proved this to be true by expressing his interest in returning to AH Stories, which has already been renewed for a second season, if that's what Murphy wants. "I trust him," he explained. "You know, he knows who I am as an actor."