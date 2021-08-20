Bachelor NationKardashiansIvy ParkShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Where You've Seen the Cast of Nine Perfect Strangers Before

Following Nine Perfect Strangers' debut on Hulu, we invite you to take a closer look at the show's impressive ensemble cast.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 20, 2021 3:00 PMTags
TVNicole KidmanLuke EvansMelissa McCarthyCelebrities
Watch: Keith Urban LIKED Nicole Kidman as Masha in "Nine Perfect Strangers"

If you're like us, you've spent the last couple of days surrendering yourself to Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers.

Thus, it's likely that you're now wondering where you've seen the many stars of the new miniseries before. Yes, we all know who Nicole Kidman is, as she's an Oscar-winning A-lister who has starred in several prominent film and TV projects. But what about the rest of the cast?

Nine Perfect Strangers boasts an impressive ensemble cast—including Melissa McCarthy, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale—made up of comedy legends, Disney villains, versatile performers and more.

For starters, you'll never guess who got their breakthrough role in NBC's hit comedy, The Good Place. (Hint: This performer is not one of the strangers at Tranquillum House.) Oh, and we can't forget to mention that one actor played a fan-favorite boyfriend on Will & Grace.

photos
All of Nicole Kidman's Most Haunting Performances

Intrigued? Well, then take a few deep breaths and proceed to the informative images below!

Hilary B Gayle/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Nicole Kidman

We doubt the one and only Nicole Kidman needs much of an introduction, but in case you're not familiar with the Oscar winner's extensive resume, here are some of the highlights: Big Little Lies, The Undoing, Moulin Rouge!, The Others, The Hours, Eyes Wide Shut, BombshellAquaman and so much more.

In Nine Perfect Strangers, Kidman steps into the leading role as mysterious wellness-retreat guru, Masha Dmitrichenko.

Suzanne Hanover/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Melissa McCarthy

Before she was Frances Welty in Nine Perfect Strangers, Melissa McCarthy was cracking us up with her hit blockbuster comedies, including Bridesmaids, Spy, The Heat, Thunder Force and Ghostbusters. You may've also spotted McCarthy on your television too, thanks to her work in Gilmore Girls, Samantha Who? and Mike & Molly.

McCarthy also has a serious side, as she earned her second Oscars nomination for her portrayal of Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Eli Joshua Adé/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Regina Hall

Regina Hall, who plays Carmel Schneider in Nine Perfect Strangers, is known for her work on the big screen, including the big budget comedies Girls Trip, Little, Scary Movie, About Last Night and more.

Of course, this isn't Hall's first foray into television, as she's currently starring in Showtime's Black Monday.

Ben Rothstein/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Michael Shannon

Talk about a versatile actor! Michael Shannon has been in everything from The Shape of Water to Boardwalk Empire to Midnight Special to Knives Out. As for his role in Nine Perfect Strangers? Shannon plays Napoleon Marconi (what a name!).

Kata Vermes/TNT/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Luke Evans

It's safe to say that Luke Evans is perfect, a pure paragon! That's because he literally transformed into antagonist Gaston for Disney's 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. You've likely also seen Evans in Fast & Furious 6, The HobbitDracula Untold and The Alienist.

Paramount/Jagged/Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock
Bobby Cannavale

Avid TV watchers will likely recognize Bobby Cannavale, who plays Tony Hogburn in Nine Perfect Strangers, from his work in Third Watch, Boardwalk Empire, Homecoming, Vinyl, Will & Grace, Mr. Robot and Master of None. Cannavale has also graced the big screen in films like Blue Jasmine, SpyAnt-Man, I, Tonya, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Irishman.

Ben King/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Asher Keddie

Fans of Australian television are sure to recognize Asher Keddie. The Australian actress, who stars as Heather Marconi in Nine Perfect Strangers, became known as the "Golden Girl of Australian Television" thanks to her work in the hit dramedy Offspring.

Zachanowich/20thCenturyFox/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Samara Weaving

Ready or Not...it's time to guess where you know Samara Weaving from! Weaving, who plays Jessica Chandler in Nine Perfect Strangers, is a budding scream queen thanks to her roles in, you guessed it, Ready or Not, The Babysitter and The Babysitter: Killer Queen. You'll see her starring next opposite Henry Golding in 2021's G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes.

FX Network/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Melvin Gregg

Melvin Gregg, who plays Ben Chandler in Nine Perfect Strangers, is no stranger to TV—no pun intended. Prior to his work on the Hulu series, Gregg had prominent parts in Snowfall, American Vandal and UnREAL.

Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Tiffany Boone

Before playing Tranquillum House employee Delilah on Nine Perfect StrangersTiffany Boone starred in The Chi, Hunters and The Following.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Manny Jacinto

You'll have a good time placing this face! Manny Jacinto, who portrays the loyal employee Yao in Nine Perfect Strangers, had his breakout role on the NBC hit comedy, The Good Place. You've likely spotted Jacinto in Bad Times at the El Royale, The Good Doctor, iZombie and Bates Motel.

Up next, Jacinto is starring in Netflix's Brand New Cherry Flavor and blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick.

Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Grace Van Patten

If you subscribe to Netflix, then you've likely seen actress Grace Van Patten, who is Zoe Marconi in Nine Perfect Strangers. Previously, the 24-year-old actress starred in the streaming platform's original movies, Tramps and The Meyerowitz Stories. She also had a part in Netflix's 2018 miniseries, Maniac.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Meet the Cast (and New Captain!) of Below Deck Season 9

2

Holly Madison Says She Made "Dangerous Choice" By Joining Hef's World

3

Zoë Kravitz Holds Channing Tatum Close as They Ride Around NYC

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Meet the Cast (and New Captain!) of Below Deck Season 9

2

Holly Madison Says She Made "Dangerous Choice" By Joining Hef's World

3

Zoë Kravitz Holds Channing Tatum Close as They Ride Around NYC

4

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting Baby No. 2 With Jason Statham

5

Chrissy Teigen Responds After Amy Schumer Mocks Her Singing Video