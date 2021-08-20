Bachelor NationKardashiansIvy ParkShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Draper James' Flash Sale Has Super Cute Finds for Under $79

Are y'all ready to save?

By Emily Spain Aug 20, 2021
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Did Reese Witherspoon just make Friday even better? Oh yes she did!

Her Southern lifestyle brand Draper James is hosting a Now & Later Flash Sale featuring styles $79 and under that you can rock year-round. But don't wait to stock up on chambray shift dresses, utility jacketslinen shorts and more basics because the sale ends tonight.

Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite sale picks that we think you'll like, too, especially with fall around the corner!

Today's Best Sales: Tory Burch, Nordstrom Rack, Carbon38 & More

Chambray Ruffle Shift Dress

You can wear this timeless dress to BBQs, Back-to-School night, Thanksgiving or any special occasion. 

$115
$69
Draper James

Waist Cardigan

Pair this cozy cardigan with a PSL and you'll be living your best life when the temperature drops.

$135
$69
Draper James

Peplum Top in Awning Stripe

This flattering top will have you looking snatched and sophisticated.

$98
$59
Draper James

Natalie Sweatshirt Dress in Magnolia

Available in XS-3X, this comfortable dress is ideal for weekend days running errands. 

$88
$49
Draper James

Crewneck T-Shirt in Nautical Stripe

Ahoy matey! This nautical t-shirt can be dressed up or down. Not to mention, it's the ultimate top for a day on the water.

$68
$39
Draper James

Linen Everyday Shorts

The cure for hot, humid days? Linen shorts. If you don't already own a pair, here is your sign.

$68
$39
Draper James

Field Jacket

Fall, winter, summer or spring, this utility jacket is a must-have layering piece.

$150
$79
Draper James

Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress in Nautical Stripe

Show off your preppy side by wearing this t-shirt dress. It will look cute with sandals, tennis shoes or booties!

$108
$69
Draper James

