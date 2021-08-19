Disney's Super Cool Adaptive Costumes Feature Fan Faves The Mandalorian & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Disney just released the coolest Halloween costumes, and it's only August!
For the upcoming spooky season, the company answered the prayers of many children and parents by releasing adaptive costumes for kids with disabilities. Thanks to features like flap openings for tube access, self-stick fabric strips for wheelchair applications and longer length inseams for those seated, these costumes and accessories will allow kids to dress up as their favorite Disney characters like Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear, Mandalorian Bounty Hunters, The Incredibles and more.
To complete the look, you can accessorize your wheelchair with these Cinderella Coach and Buzz Lightyear Spaceship wheel chair covers!
Cinderella's Coach Wheelchair Cover Set by Disguise
Bippity Boppity Boo! Transform your wheelchair into a beautiful coach like Cinderella's fairy godmother did with the pumpkin. The pieces easily attach to most wheelchairs and it comes with 12 supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability.
Buzz Lightyear Adaptive Costume for Kids – Toy Story
Go infinity and beyond with this Buzz Lightyear costume! It has "a flap opening at center front for easy tube access, an opening at rear for wheelchair-friendly wear, plus longer length inseams to accommodate seated guests."
Black Panther Light-Up Adaptive Costume for Kids
Say it with us: "Wakanda Forever." This fierce costume has a light up chest to illuminate your path to getting a full bag of candy while trick-or-treating.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume for Kids
Capture some king-size candy bars with this Mandalorian Bounty Hunter costume! It comes with a bodysuit, belt and helmet mask.
Buzz Lightyear Spaceship Wheelchair Cover Set by Disguise – Toy Story
Blast off into spooky season with this spaceship cover for your wheelchair.
Incredibles 2 Adaptive Costume for Kids
You'll look incredibly mighty with this Incredibles 2-inspired costume. It offers a stretchy fabric construction and accessible features.
