TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Fandom and Best New 2020–2021 Show

Rally around your favorite fandoms and new shows of the 2020–2021 TV season, as the 2021 TV Scoop Awards are now underway. Vote for the first categories now!

By Alyssa Ray Aug 23, 2021 4:00 PMTags
What are TV shows without their fans? Nothing! That's why our first award this year is for Best Fandom.

Some of our favorite shows of all time have defied the odds and lived on for countless seasons thanks to you loyal TV watchers. We're talking about the Earpers (a.k.a fans of Wynonna Earp) and Schitt's Creek fans who weren't afraid to shout their love in all caps on Twitter, allowing these Canadian shows to thrive in a crowded TV space.

Although we said goodbye to Wynonna Earp and Schitt's Creek in 2020, some of our favorite shows are still powering on and, again, that's likely thanks to their dedicated fans. So, here's looking at you Bachelor Nation and Grey's Anatomy fans.

We also discovered plenty of new television, including The Wilds, Shadow and Bone, Outer Banks and Disney+'s Marvel shows, thanks to vocal viewers on social media. With that being said, only one fandom can come out on top for the 2021 TV Scoop Awards.

So, be sure to show your loyalty to your favorite TV show by voting for the best fandom below!

And when you're done doing that, don't forget to sound off on the Best New 2020—2021 Show category, which includes (again) The Wilds, Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, I May Destroy You, Gossip Girl (the 2021 reboot, of course), The White Lotus and Loki. All of these shows took us on unexpected adventures through captivating stories—and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate them!

Before we get into the voting fun, don't forget these pro tips: 1) Head over to Twitter and follow @EonlineTV to keep up with all TV Scoop Awards news. 2) You can vote as many times as you want for your favorites, so, get your loved ones involved in this too!

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the polls for Best Fandom and Best New 2020-2021 Show...

Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Fandom, New Show

Vote for the Best Fandom
Earpers
17.3%
The Wilds
0%
Marvel
15.4%
Grey’s Anatomy
11.5%
Schitt’s Creek
40.4%
Bachelor Nation
1.9%
Shadow and Bone
3.8%
Outer Banks
9.6%
Vote for the Best New 2020-2021 Show
The Wilds
10.4%
Bridgerton
50%
Emily in Paris
6.2%
I May Destroy You
8.3%
Gossip Girl
4.2%
The White Lotus
8.3%
Loki
12.5%
