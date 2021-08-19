Bella Hadid Bonds With Brother Anwar's Girlfriend Dua Lipa During Vacay

Watch : Dua Lipa Never Thought She'd Release Album From Her Sofa

When it comes to the superstar and the supermodel, they're good!

Bella Hadid and pop singer Dua Lipa, who is dating the supermodel's brother Anwar Hadid, continued to bond on a group vacation.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Bella, 24, and Dua, 25, posted photos from their trip, which Anwar also attended, on their Instagram pages. They did not reveal their destination.

The photos show the women lounging in a pool and also posing for a bikini selfie with drinks. In another pic, Bella and Dua pose together while leaning against a rustic daybed. The group, which also included more of the women's girlfriends, also enjoyed a dance party. The singer also shared a photo of herself cuddling up to Anwar, 22, inside a restaurant.

Bella and Dua have occasionally been seen hanging out together since the singer began dating Anwar two years ago. Earlier this week, the trio was spotted at a restaurant in London.