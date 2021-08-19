Bachelor NationKardashiansIvy ParkShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

See North West Rock Edgy Face Tattoos in Kim Kardashian's New Selfies

North West just upped her fashion game. 

The eight-year-old style icon showed off intense temporary face tattoos in an Aug. 19 Instagram post, complete with spiders, a crescent moon and "ATL" written on her forehead. Additionally, North had a barbed wire arm band visible in a series of backseat selfies with Kim Kardashian. Kim simply captioned the trio of pics with an alien emoji to no doubt reference North's unrecognizable makeover.

The mother-daughter duo were in transit to Kanye West's Donda album listening party on Aug. 6, where Kim also made a drastic fashion statement of her own. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star credited her ex for empowering her to be more confident in herself and "truly not care as much of what other people thought," as Kim recently explained during the Armchair Expert podcast with Kristen Bell

"I got to a point—and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was," she continued. "As long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment."

photos
North West's Cutest Pictures

Now, Kim is passing that message of self-expression along to her daughter North while supporting the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper. 

"Kanye invited the family to come out to Atlanta again and they wanted to go and show their support," a source close to Kim told E! News, noting that the former couple have a "true friendship" and healthy co-parenting relationship amid their ongoing divorce.

Kanye moved in to the Mercedes-Benz stadium following the Donda performance, and announced another listening party in his hometown of Chicago for later this month. 

What other OMG fashion moments can we expect from the star-studded fam?

Check out North's ink above, and relive her most stylish moments with Kim below. 

Instagram
Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Michael Simon Photography
Baby's First Runway

Kim supports her little girl as she makes her runway debut at the L.O.L. Surprise! fashion show. 

Twitter
Mother-Daughter Moment

Work it, ladies!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Dunkin D/WCP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES - This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Say Cheese!

The doting mom gives her mini-me a boost during a family outing.

Clint Brewer/Splash News
Disney Day

Mom and daughter both sported mouse ears at the little girl's second birthday in Disneyland.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Sharpshooter Images/Splash/Kimkardashian.celebuzz.com-This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

Instagram
Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Instagram
Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Splash News -This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Beach Bums

Aw! The gorgeous mommy-daughter duo look cute in the water!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas
Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics
