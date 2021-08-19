Bachelor NationKardashiansIvy ParkShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Billie Eilish, Kourtney Kardashian & More Celebs Prove the Bucket Hat Trend Is Here to Stay

Bucket hats are a way of life.

At this point, bucket hats are more than a trend; they are becoming a staple in closets everywhere regardless of the season. Celebs like Billie Eilish have demonstrated that you can rock the popular silhouette at an award show, on a magazine cover and in everyday situations. Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian have also given bucket hats their stamp of cool girl approval.

But you don't have to be a celeb to nail the bucket hat way of life. You can wear one poolside, throw a sherpa version in the winter or pair it with any outfit for an extra trendy touch. Not only is this trend on the more affordable side, but you'll be protecting yourself from harmful rays and future sun damage by wearing a wide-brim hat. It's a win-win!

Below, check out nine bucket hats that will make you look and feel instantly cooler.

Madewell Tie Dye Bucket Hat

Tie-dye and bucket hats make the perfect summer combo.

$32
Shopbop

Loeffler Randall Ivy Bucket Hat

Also available in pink gingham and leopard, this hat is ideal for transitioning your wardrobe for the upcoming fall months.

$60
Revolve

Jax Terry Bucket Hat

We're obsessed with this colorful print! You can even score a matching bikini or one-piece.

$75
Frankies Bikinis

UO Sherpa Bucket Hat

This is the ultimate hat for having a Cozy Girl Fall!

$24
Urban Outfitters

Lack of Color Wave Bucket Hat

Add some texture to your fit with this terrycloth hat. Perfect for protecting yourself from harmful rays while lounging by the pool!

$99
Revolve

Icon Quilted Corduroy Bucket Hat

How fun is this corduroy bucket hat? You can choose from a variety of prints like peace signs, mushrooms, yin and yang symbols and flowers.

$25
Urban Outfitters

Notte x The Series: Little Joys Bucket Hat

Talk about hat goals! This one is adorned with pearls, seashells and heart charms, making it one of the coolest hats we've ever seen.

$90
The Series

Orchard Print Bucket Hat

Another match made in heaven? Bucket hats and bandana prints. You can wear this one with swimsuits, overalls or really anything.

$38
Free People

Lala Bucket Hat

This floppy hat has a scallop edge trim and plaid print to make you look like the most stylish person at the pool.

$75
Free People

