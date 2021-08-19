Ashley Tisdale Candidly Weighs In on the Difference Between HSM's Sharpay and Gabriella

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Not Interested in "High School Musical" Reboot

Sharpay was focused on bopping to the top, but Gabriella? Eh, not so much, according to Ashley Tisdale.

Famous for bringing East High School's Drama Club President Sharpay Evans to life, the High School Musical alum recently weighed in on the stark difference she saw between her character and Vanessa Hudgens' Gabriella Montez.

"It's funny because a lot of young kids did react. You know, they loved Sharpay," she recalled in a Good Morning America interview. "And I remember Disney being like, 'Why do the kids love this character? She's supposed to be the villain.'"

While she was the antagonist, youngsters recognized a quality they admired. "They had shown it to a couple of kids," Tisdale explained. "An 8-year-old was like, 'I love it because she knows what she wants and she goes and gets it,' and I was like, 'She totally understands! This 8-year-old understands this.'"