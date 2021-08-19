Jennifer Garner Reunites With Ex John Miller for NYC Outing

Looks like Ben Affleck isn't the only one giving love a second chance.
On Monday, Aug. 16, Jennifer Garner was spotted out with her ex-boyfriend John Miller in New York City for the first time since reports emerged last August that the two had broken up after almost two years of dating.
An eyewitness told E! News that the 49-year-old actress arrived by car to pick up the 43-year-old businessman at an apartment building, the two attempting to be discreet as they left.
The pair's outing comes three months after Us Weekly reported that Garner and Miller had rekindled their romance, though the actress and CEO of holding company CaliGroup haven't commented on their relationship status, since they were first romantically linked in October 2018.
In February 2020, months before the pair's breakup, a source told E! News that Garner and Miller were taking a breezy approach to their relationship.
"There isn't a lot of pressure to make it more than it is. He very much respects how seriously she takes her role as a mom and always put her kids first," the insider said. "They have both had a positive impact on each other."
Still, the source continued, her focus would always be on Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, her three kids with Affleck.
"That will never change and that's really what her life is about," the source explained. "She's busy with work and kids. There's not a lot of time for an intense serious relationship. It is what it is for now. But if she can see John and it works, she's very happy to do that. He makes her happy and her time with him is always well spent."