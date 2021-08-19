See Awkwafina Reflect on Her Most Awkward Hollywood Audition

Watch : Awkwafina's Awkward Hollywood Audition

It's all in her name!

Awkwafina certainly has had Awk-ward Hollywood auditions in her career, but the Nora From Queens creator's most cringe experience didn't even happen during her own audition. Yep, it's that awkward.

"There was one where I thought I was late," Awkwafina hilariously shared during an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 19. "And, I walk into the audition, like an active audition, and then I found out that I wasn't late."

Co-star Bowen Yang detailed his own showbiz "rite of passage" with a bombed audition. "The only time I get thrown off is when they ask me to show my hands for commercial stuff," the Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live scene-stealer joked. "It's such a weird ask."

Daily Pop correspondent Erin Lim Rhodes also bonded with Awkwafina and Yang over their shared AAPI heritage. "There's always that aspect of the responsibility I think earlier in your career, you just kind of want to be doing your thing and not have to represent this entire group of people," Awkwafina opened up.