Cheat Sheet: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant and Zac Efron Graces Us With His Presence

Happy Friday, friends. Welcome to this week's Cheat Sheet, your roundup of the biggest pop culture stories to help you understand what everyone on Twitter timeline is going off about or to celebrate Zac Efron's TikTok debut with your fellow millennials. Surely a moment future generations will ask about: "Where were you when you first saw it?"
Aside from the High School Musical star's viral dance moves, Travis Barker flew for the first time in over a decade, thanks to the support of Kourtney Kardashian, and the photos from their journey might make your eyes rain. Plus, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed their first child together and their baby's name is surely one that Carrie Bradshaw would approve of.
Oh, and, you know, Kylie Jenner is totally preggo with baby No. 2. NBD.
Here's all the celeb news you need to know about that went down recently:
It's Time to Keep Up: Three years after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster, Jenner and Travis Scott are set to become parents again, multiple sources confirm to E! News. It's an exciting announcement that the on again, off again duo have been hoping for since welcoming Stormi in February 2018.
"Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently," an insider told E! News back in May 2019. "She would love to have another baby with Travis. She feels like she was truly meant to be a mother."
Fans had speculated the beauty mogul was expecting, based on the 23-year-old's Instagram pics and the fact that she did not take a tequila shot while filming the KUWTK reunion. Well, we'll take one in her honor over this happy news!
Live From New York, It's...a Boy?: In a Hollywood surprise, the newlyweds were able to keep her entire pregnancy private, with the Saturday Night Live star dropping a hint that their family was growing during a recent comedy show.
"Colin made the announcement from the [Ridgefield Playhouse] stage," an audience member recently shared with E! News of the Aug. 15 event. "He played two sold out shows and casually dropped that he and Scarlett are expecting soon."
Real soon, in fact, as it was confirmed on Aug. 18 that the pair welcomed their son, with Jost writing on Instagram, "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."
Jost also added, "Privacy would be greatly appreciated," before joking that all inquiries could be directed toward their publicist: His Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che.
Baby Cosmo joins big sister Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 6, whose father is the Black Widow star's ex-husband Romain Dauriac.
Flying High: More than 12 years after surviving a deadly plane crash, Barker celebrated his first ride in the sky with a note of gratitude to his girlfriend, posting a photo with Kardashian on Aug. 17 with the caption, "With you anything is possible @KourtneyKardash."
After seeing the heartfelt comment, his girlfriend replied writing, "Anything and everything with you." Her sister Kim Kardashian commented that the moment was "THE CUTEST EVER."
The couple, whose friendship turned romantic roughly eight months, took Kylie Jenner's private jet to go on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, marking the first time the musician had been on a plane since he survived that deadly September 2008 plane crash in South Carolina. in case you're wondering, 10/10 we would watch the Lifetime movie about Barker and Kardashian's love story!
The Return of Zefron: The Internet freaking out over Efron making his TikTok debut? Bet on it! Thanks to Jessica Alba, a celeb fave on the app, fans were once again treated to the impressive dance skills of the The Greatest Showman star.
Yes, Honey Daniels and Troy Bolton danced together and we can barely stop ourselves from trying to greenlight a movie starring the two of them.
In the Aug. 17 clip, the stars are seen side-stepping in unison to a remix of Young T and Bugsey's "Don't Rush" while on a break from filming a commercial.
"That time in #Dubai I got #zacefron to do a #tiktok dance w me," Alba wrote, adding on Insta, "This dance took me at least an hour to learn & Zac got it in 2 min!! No joke! This was also his first TikTok ever."
Lewk of the Week: +
Awkwafina is putting the power in powersuit, y'all.
Instagram of the Week:
We'll take a Saved By the Bell: The College Years-style prequel for KUWTK, please!
Quote of the Week:
"I was really lucky because everybody for the most part that I went out to, they said yes," The Prince creator Gary Janetti explained on Daily Pop of casting his new animated series, now streaming on HBO Max. "I wanted Orlando Bloom for [Prince] Harry. He was one of the earliest people who was cast in the show...He got the spirit of the show, and everybody from Alan Cummings, Sophie Turner I DM'ed to see. I was like, 'Would you want to do the voice of Princess Charlotte?' And she was like, 'I'd love to.'"
