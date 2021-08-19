New Jeopardy! Host Mike Richards Apologizes After Past Sexist Remarks Resurface

Watch : "Jeopardy!" Producer Mike Richards Addresses Controversial Past

Mike Richards, whose recent promotion to host of Jeopardy! following Alex Trebek's death continues to stir controversy, is apologizing for past sexist remarks made several years ago on a podcast.

Between 2013 and 2014, the 46-year-old, who served as executive producer of the game show for the past two years, hosted The Randumb Show, which promised "inside knowledge on TV, pop culture and game shows." The Ringer reviewed all 41 episodes of the podcast and reported that Richards repeatedly used offensive language and made sexist comments about women's bodies and clothing. The original recordings, which E! News has not listened to, were deleted on Tuesday, Aug. 17, the outlet said. On Thursday, Aug. 19, Richards issued a statement to E! News about the unearthed podcast.

"It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago," he said. "Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."