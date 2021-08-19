90 Day Fiancé's Loren & Alexei Brovarnik Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Exclusive: "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" Tell All Peek

A party of four!

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their second child on Aug. 16 via C-section. "Truly a Thankful Thursday!!" Loren captioned a series of hospital pics on Aug. 19. "Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected! Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4!"

Loren gave birth to her first baby boy Shai in April 2020, calling pregnancy a "surreal" experience in an Instagram post. The Brovarnik family announced they were expecting baby no. 2 on March 19.

"It's true, we are expecting Babybrov #2!" Loren wrote alongside a photo of her cradling her baby bump. "We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer!"

Shai already has been prepping to be a big Bro(v) to his yet-unnamed little brother. "Practicing for when he has a real baby to take care of," Loren shared on Instagram Stories with #BigBrotherShai.