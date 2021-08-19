Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Reveals This Handsy Photo of Her Parents Is Her Favorite

This handsy photo of Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure lives on.
Back in September 2020, a photo of the Fuller House alum with her husband's hand on her breast ruffled some feathers with her fans. Now, their daughter Natasha, 23, has resurfaced the standout shot on her Instagram page.
During a Q&A with fans online, Natasha was asked about her "fave pic of your mom and dad." Take a guess which photo she picked. Yes, that PDA shot.
Nearly a year ago, the mom of three took any naysayers to task over the image of her and her longtime husband.
"For all the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob—my husband of 24 years—thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "We have so much fun together."
In fact, she encouraged him, further telling followers, "He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about."
And if you were expecting an apology from the star, well, don't. "I'm sorry if it offended you...I'm actually not sorry," she added. "I'm glad that we have fun together after so many years and he can touch me all day long."
Whatever they do together, it's working. On June 22, they celebrated their milestone anniversary after 25 years of marriage and three children together.
"I'm often asked for marriage advice. What's the secret? Lord knows I will never write a book about it because we are still learning every year, every day," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Grace. Grace. Grace. Communication (which is so important but difficult when one partner isn't willing.) Sex. Laughter. Patience. Lots of patience. Love (a verb. which must be put into action, it's not just a feeling.)"
"No marriage is picture perfect," she noted. "Not one. And certainly not ours. But through thick and thin, ups and downs, God has blessed us tremendously with guidance and perseverance. I believe God is the secret sauce. I have more love for this man today than the day we married each other And I know he does for me. Praise the Lord."