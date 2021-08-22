Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Fan Who Says She Looks "Pregnant"

Never doubt what a star will do for a role.

This week, Dylan O'Brien shocked fans by undergoing a total transformation for his upcoming project, showing off a platinum blonde buzzcut and tattoos. And he wasn't the only celeb to lighten their locks. Lorde changed up her signature dark curls for the first time in her career for her new music video and her new look may seem familiar. Plus, The Crown finally offered royal watchers their first official glimpse at Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Charles and Princess Diana for the Netflix drama's fifth season.

But not every major change was for professional reasons. Just look to Kourtney Kardashian, who decided to chop her long locks for a chic bob that almost broke the Internet. (No, boyfriend Travis Barker wasn't responsible for this haircut.)