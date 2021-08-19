You Need to See This Video of Gabrielle Union Teaching Her Daughter Self-Love

When it comes to teaching her daughter self-love, Gabrielle Union is bringing it on.
The L.A.'s Finest star recently took to her 2-year-old daughter Kaavia's Instagram page to share a video with her mini-me. In the cute footage, the mother-daughter duo can be heard discussing their physical features.
"Mommy has a lot of moles," Gabrielle, who shares Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade, told her daughter, adding, "I got moles on my face." The toddler then replied, "I don't have a mole," to which her mom pointed out, "I think you have a couple."
After spotting one on Kaavia's foot, Gabrielle continued, "There's your mole. But see, it's not bothering anyone, so you just leave it, it's a part of you. It's Kav's mole." The two then sweetly chant, "We got moles!" to conclude their heartwarming video.
The quick—but undoubtedly effective—lesson about her little one embracing all of her unique details is reminiscent of when the actress showed off her natural curls to match her daughter in April 2020.
"See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours," the Bring It On actress shared, alongside an adorable collage of pics at the time. "When I took my braids out she was like..now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls."
However, it's not just the physical aspects that Kaavia's parents are teaching her how to embrace. The toddler, who—mostly due to social media—quickly earned the nickname "Shady Baby," became the inspiration for her parents' children book, as they revealed on E!'s Daily Pop.
"It was very clear when she came into the world, and we all thought it was a little weird, having a baby so young to be able to get facial expressions and using their eyes," Dwyane admitted during the May 18 episode. "But then we realized where it came from: It was a reaction to other people."
Thanks to her parents' encouragement, Kaavia is already learning that self-love could be the best kind.