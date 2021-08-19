You Need to See This Video of Gabrielle Union Teaching Her Daughter Self-Love

Watch : Gabrielle Union & More Celebs Judged for Kissing Their Kids

When it comes to teaching her daughter self-love, Gabrielle Union is bringing it on.



The L.A.'s Finest star recently took to her 2-year-old daughter Kaavia's Instagram page to share a video with her mini-me. In the cute footage, the mother-daughter duo can be heard discussing their physical features.



"Mommy has a lot of moles," Gabrielle, who shares Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade, told her daughter, adding, "I got moles on my face." The toddler then replied, "I don't have a mole," to which her mom pointed out, "I think you have a couple."



After spotting one on Kaavia's foot, Gabrielle continued, "There's your mole. But see, it's not bothering anyone, so you just leave it, it's a part of you. It's Kav's mole." The two then sweetly chant, "We got moles!" to conclude their heartwarming video.



The quick—but undoubtedly effective—lesson about her little one embracing all of her unique details is reminiscent of when the actress showed off her natural curls to match her daughter in April 2020.