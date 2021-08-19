Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over This "Wild" College Memory

Listen up, class! Because this Kardashian callout session is about to begin.
On Aug. 18, Kim Kardashian threw it back to the days when Kourtney Kardashian was a student at the University of Arizona and posted a picture of the sisters attending a college party to Instagram.
"College Years Baby!!!" she captioned the snapshot. "University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know."
However, Kourtney remembered things a little differently. "I remember feeding you jungle juice and someone else driving I won't name names and blasting Ruff Ryders," she replied, "(maybe I was partying too hard to remember correctly, anyone else who was there wanna chime in?)."
Drawing an arrow to herself, she then added, "LOL wild party girl with a college degree."
Still, Kim stuck to her story. "Ummmm not me!" she wrote back. "I remember 14 people squeezing into our car I was driving or was it @KhloeKardashian Blasting Eminem! Bar fight. Broken Jaw! That's about it fir [sic] this weekend in AZ."
Speaking of Khloe Kardashian, she didn't appreciate being left out of Kim's blast from the past and commented, "I was there that night too bitch." KoKo then decided to teach her sister a lesson by posting a picture of all three of them.
"Thanks Keeks!" she added. "Ummmm, hello!! I was there too! I know I was smiling on the inside #UofA."
And the memories kept flowing back. As Kourtney commented, "The night of the Khlo-motion party where we put Jungle Juice in the water cooler!"
While the exact details of those college nights may be up for debate, one thing is for sure: Kim is now studying to be a lawyer.
"[My kids] seeing that I have this filming career and I'm having makeup samples tested all over my arm while I'm trying to read my flashcards and all of this stuff, I hope that they get inspired to know that they can put in the hard work," she told Van Jones during a 2019 CNN interview. "And even though I'm in my late 30s and I'm just finishing college or attempting to do that now, it's never too late and there really is no easy way out. I've always worked hard and I hope that my kids see that work ethic and want to do the same thing."