Why Connie Britton Is Concerned About the Habit Her Son Picked Up From Watching Too Much Disney Channel

Connie Britton isn't convinced that the Disney Channel is quite as benevolent as people might assume.

During her visit to Late Night on Wednesday, Aug. 18, host Seth Meyers asked the 54-year-old actress if her real-life 10-year-old son Eyob is mortified by her, given that her teenage kids on the HBO hit The White Lotus aren't her biggest fans.

"He's not there yet, thank goodness—10 is a really cute, good age," the Friday Night Lights alum shared about her child, who goes by Yoby. "But here's what they don't tell you about where that mortification comes from, and the answer is, particularly during a pandemic, television. Specifically, the Disney Channel."

Seth appeared to be quite surprised, which led Connie to explain about the network, "They're always called people's names, like Jessie or Ricky, Dicky & Dawn." The actress admitted that she may have botched the latter TV show's title, which is indeed Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.

She continued by saying she doesn't know why kids like these types of shows, and yet her own son, who she adopted from Ethiopia in 2011, is no exception.