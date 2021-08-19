Vanessa Bryant Drops Daughter Natalia Off at USC in Precious Family Photo

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating an emotional milestone in her eldest daughter's life.
On Wednesday, Aug. 18, Vanessa posted a touching family photo to Instagram showing herself dropping off Natalia Bryant, 18, at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles. The pic also includes Natalia's younger sisters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, and the caption made it clear the moment was bittersweet.
"Today was rough," Kobe Bryant's widow wrote. "This was before the tears came down. Missing [two-fingers emoji] forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON." She also added red and yellow heart emojis.
The 39-year-old star's caption is a reference to losing Kobe and their 13-year daughter Gianna in a tragic January 2020 helicopter crash that also claimed seven other lives.
Among those offering support in the comments section of the USC pic was Olympic volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings, who wrote, "I can not imagine. Love to your heart. To Your oldest baby girls' too."
Also cheering on the new Trojan was former USC quarterback Matt Leinart, who later spent a number of seasons in the NFL. "Fight on!!!! @nataliabryant @vanessabryant," Matt shared, adding heart and praise hands emojis.
Back in March, Vanessa posted footage to social media of Natalia's elated reaction upon learning she had been admitted into the university. In her caption, the mom praised the teen's "hard work and dedication."
Vanessa continued in her message at the time, "You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"
During her high school graduation in June, Natalia, who recently signed a modeling contract with a top agency, paid tribute to her father by sharing one of his popular quotes on her graduation cap. The message read, "'Everything negative—pressure, challenges—is an opportunity for me to rise.' - Dad."