Spartacus Actor Francis "Frankie" Mossman Dead at 33

The world is mourning a TV personality.

Francis "Frankie" Mossman, a New Zealand-born actor who appeared on the Starz series Spartacus, died on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia at the age of 33. The late performer's team from agency Kathryn Rawlings & Associates confirmed his death in a statement to E! News.

"It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Francis Mossman. Francis has been part of the KR Actors whānau for many years and was well-loved in the industry and by his peers," the statement read, using the Māori word "whānau" to mean "extended family."

The message continued, "Always a ray of light and a well of positivity and fun, Francis will be greatly missed. Our hearts reach out to Francis and his family during this unimaginably difficult time."

His brothers Laurence and Jeremy Mossman posted a GoFundMe fundraiser to transport his remains to New Zealand and cover funeral costs. A cause of death has not been disclosed.