From Body Oils to Color-Correcting Creams: These Are the Best Beauty Products to Use During Pregnancy

It's one thing to casually add new goodies to your beauty collection, but it's a whole other world when you're looking for products that are pregnancy safe.

All of a sudden you need to become an expert at understanding ingredients. Plus, you'll find yourself Googling a multitude of questions that range from "Can I use this?" to "Will this affect my baby?"

As if that weren't stressful enough, your hormones and body are constantly changing. One minute you have that coveted pregnancy glow, then, the next, your face is completely covered in acne (and it's even worse than when you were a teen).

We're happy to report that we tested out the beauty products that will have you looking and feeling your best throughout your pregnancy. But as always, speak to your doctor before adding anything new to your routine!