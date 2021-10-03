From Body Oils to Color-Correcting Creams: These Are the Best Beauty Products to Use During Pregnancy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's one thing to casually add new goodies to your beauty collection, but it's a whole other world when you're looking for products that are pregnancy safe.
All of a sudden you need to become an expert at understanding ingredients. Plus, you'll find yourself Googling a multitude of questions that range from "Can I use this?" to "Will this affect my baby?"
As if that weren't stressful enough, your hormones and body are constantly changing. One minute you have that coveted pregnancy glow, then, the next, your face is completely covered in acne (and it's even worse than when you were a teen).
We're happy to report that we tested out the beauty products that will have you looking and feeling your best throughout your pregnancy. But as always, speak to your doctor before adding anything new to your routine!
Golden Belly Serum
Body care becomes a lot more essential when you're expecting. Ever-Eden's The Golden Belly Serum has not only helped me prevent the appearance of stretch marks with its sweet blend of marula oil, passionfruit seed oil and camelina sativa oil, but it also gives my skin a boost of hydration. Plus, the gold flecks add a nice touch of luxury. For those who hate oils, the brand also offers The Stretch Mark Removal Cream.
Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
I wasn't blessed with the pregnancy glow in the first and beginning of my second trimester. In fact, my face was covered in acne. I desperately searched for something that would heal my skin, which is where Dr. Jart's Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 comes in. The color-correcting cream did it all: concealed my breakouts, neutralized my inflammation and soothed my irritation.
Sunshine Under Eye Brightening Light Coverage Concealer
Milk Makeup's Sunshine Under Eye Brightening Concealer has become my go-to for all of my coverage needs. Between not getting a good night's sleep and developing melasma around my eyes during my pregnancy, the brand's concealer gives the illusion that I'm well-rested and refreshed. Best of all? The lightweight formula offers hydration with power-packed ingredients like plant-derived squalane and hyaluronic acid.
Complete Air Dry Cream
Ever since I started taking prenatal vitamins, I've noticed a significant difference in my hair. It's not only growing at a rapid rate, but it's stronger and shinier than before. To keep it looking smooth and healthy, I've become a fan of JVN's Complete Air Dry Cream. The lightweight cream adds softness and texture to my strands, while also bringing my natural waves to life.
Glass Skin Refining Serum
I now understand the hype around the cult-favorite Glass Skin Refining Serum by Peach & Lily. I've noticed a huge improvement in my skin's texture and overall appearance. My complexion looks brighter, healthier and even all-around. Plus, it's improved the inflammation around my chin and inner cheek area. If you weren't lucky enough to naturally get the pregnancy glow, this will certainly give you the same effect.
Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Protecting yourself from sun damage is essential no matter what. But I've become a lot more diligent about applying sunscreen, especially after my hormones were out of whack and made my skin extra sensitive and imbalanced. I've been loving Biossance's Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 for two major reasons: The ingredients are pregnancy safe, which is hard to come by with sunblock, and it's weightless—a.k.a it's not greasy or sticky feeling.
Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops
For those days when I want a little more radiance and luminosity, I turn to Versed's Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops. The illumination drops feel and act like a serum, giving your complexion an actual glow. As for the shades themselves, they come in a bronzy and champagne hue. I personally love mixing it with my moisturizer or foundation for a subtle shimmery result.
Be Kind Double Duty Mist
Any time I want a quick pick-me-up, I turn to Knours Beauty's Be Kind Double Duty Mist. Whether I'm stressed and could use a refresher or my skin needs a boost of hydration, I spritz this all over. And depending on my complexion needs, I'll either shake it up (which helps with drier skin) or keep it steady (if my face is oiler than normal).
Lovingly Lip Hyaluronic Treatment Oil
Along with my acne, I had quite a few cold sore outbreaks on my lips during my first trimester. The one product that provided my pout with comfort and nourishment was Lilah B.'s Lovingly Lip Hyaluronic Treatment Oil. The high-shine formula enhanced my lips, while the hydrating ingredients gave them some much-needed TLC. Another fave from the brand? The Aglow Golden Priming Oil, which adds radiance and moisture to the skin.
Skin Transformation Cream
I can't say enough good things about Keys Soulcare's Skin Transformation Cream. From soothing my blemishes and calming my redness to giving me soft, nourished and plumped skin, this moisturizer does it all. Plus, the bottle's affirmation—"I welcome all circumstances as catalysts for change"—is a sweet reminder and mood-booster. The brand's Energizing Dry Body Brush and Melting Body Balm are also skin saviors!
Cordless Flat Iron
This is going to sound extra, but I love using Lunata's Cordless Flat Iron when I'm headed to a doctor's appointment. Since my husband drives us to our monthly check-ups, I take that time to do my hair in the car. My appointments are early, so I typically have just enough time to put on a decent outfit. Being able to do my hair on the go is a chef's kiss, and I can only imagine how handy this tool will be once the baby is actually here!
Superkind Fragrance-Free Radiance Mask
Tata Harper Skincare created a creamier, softer and more pregnancy-safe version of its beloved Resurfacing Mask. Behold the Superkind Fragrance-Free Radiance Mask, which offers the same benefits as its predecessor and then some. The product, which gently but effectively exfoliates the skin, unclogs my pores and evens out my skin tone. Plus, my complexion looks recharged and revived after each use.
Ultra Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum
Finding a serum that is both pregnancy-safe and effective is no small feat. However, MyChelle's Ultra Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum has come to my skin's rescue with its ultra-nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, squalane and amino acids. It's also helped reduce my random dry patches and skin irritation.
La Glace Cold Roller
Facial rollers have always been part of my beauty routine. But the tool became handier when I started getting frequent headaches and nosebleeds (a surprisingly common pregnancy symptom). The pressure between my eyes and temples were instantly soothed when I rolled Glow Skincare's La Glace Cold Roller on my skin. The cooling sensation eased the tension, while also reducing the redness on my face. Pro tip: Store it in your freezer for optimal results.
Pain Relief Cream
Frequent body aches have become the norm for me these days. I could be walking around the mall for a couple of hours and I'll feel like I just finished running a marathon. So, to help ease the pain and discomfort, I'll rub on Mineralgia's Pain Relief Cream. The product has a warming and cooling effect that provides instant comfort.