Lauren Cohan Teases What's Next for Rivals Maggie & Negan on The Walking Dead

Watch : Happy Halloween From "The Walking Dead": E! News Rewind

It's safe to say that Maggie and Negan will never be friends.

In the Aug. 22 premiere of The Walking Dead, fans watched as Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) left Maggie (Lauren Cohan) to fend for herself as a horde of Walkers descended upon their group in a subway tunnel. It was a move that came after the maybe-not-so-reformed villain called out Maggie's leadership decisions, accusing her of being too preoccupied by his presence.

"We're down here because up top is death," she snapped in response in the new episode. "We're moving fast because our kids are starving, and I'm calling the shots because that's how everyone voted."

Yet, Maggie went on to prove Negan's point by pulling a gun on him and stating, "As for killing you? It's always on my mind."

Which is understandable, as Negan is the baseball wielding bad guy that beat Maggie's husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) to death in the season seven premiere. Since then, Negan has done a whole bunch of stuff to get into the gang's good graces, including killing Alpha (Samantha Morton) in season 10.