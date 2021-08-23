Lauren Cohan Teases What's Next for Rivals Maggie & Negan on The Walking Dead

It's safe to say that Maggie and Negan will never be friends.
In the Aug. 22 premiere of The Walking Dead, fans watched as Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) left Maggie (Lauren Cohan) to fend for herself as a horde of Walkers descended upon their group in a subway tunnel. It was a move that came after the maybe-not-so-reformed villain called out Maggie's leadership decisions, accusing her of being too preoccupied by his presence.
"We're down here because up top is death," she snapped in response in the new episode. "We're moving fast because our kids are starving, and I'm calling the shots because that's how everyone voted."
Yet, Maggie went on to prove Negan's point by pulling a gun on him and stating, "As for killing you? It's always on my mind."
Which is understandable, as Negan is the baseball wielding bad guy that beat Maggie's husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) to death in the season seven premiere. Since then, Negan has done a whole bunch of stuff to get into the gang's good graces, including killing Alpha (Samantha Morton) in season 10.
While we understand Maggie's stance, we can't blame Negan for not bending over backwards to save the woman who wants him dead. As for Maggie's fate in the tunnel? That remains...unclear.
However, in an exclusive chat with E! News, Cohan teased that viewers will see the foes have a "push and pull" relationship this season. "For me it's like, just when you think it's one thing, something else comes into play," she shared earlier this month, "or a corner is turned or there's a new revelation, and then it feels like they go again one step back."
Furthermore, as Cohan detailed, the current antagonists, a lethal group called "The Reapers," are the "bigger fish to fry right now." So, we're hoping this means Maggie lives to fight another day.
On filming the intense scenes in the subway location, Cohan said she loved the metaphor that came about from it, explaining, "we stepped down this subway into the depths of our own hell."
To see what comes next for Maggie and Negan, catch new episodes of The Walking Dead Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. All season 11A episodes will also air one week early on AMC+.