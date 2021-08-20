Inside Demi Lovato's Most Revealing Year Yet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In the meantime, Lovato was starting to drop new music leading up the documentary, which premiered at SXSW before it landed on YouTube in March, followed by the release of their seventh studio album (and first since 2017's Tell Me You Love Me), Dancing With the Devil...the Art of Starting Over, on April 2.

Not a whole lot of detective work was needed to get to the meaning behind songs such as "Anyone," recorded four days before their overdose and impossible to hear later as anything other than "a cry for help," Lovato told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily. "I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song. I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.'"

Which they did, in their revelatory performance at the 2020 Grammys, barely two months before the world shut down.

Meaningful tracks that came to fruition in the wake of their recovery included "ICU (Madison's Lullaby)," a nod to their beloved little sister and waking up in the hospital unable to see her, the person they most wanted to see; "Met Him Last Night," a collab with close friend Ariana Grande; and "What Other People Say," featuring Australian singer Sam Fischer.

But transparency was always Lovato's intention, the veteran performer—who started out as one of the enthusiastic bunch on Barney & Friends when they were 9 years old—not being one to hide their heart when there's a perfectly good sleeve at the ready.

Nor do they shy away from sharing the raw truth of a situation, such as their admission in Dancing With the Devil that even almost dying didn't mean they never used again.