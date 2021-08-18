Kathy Hilton Just Coined Our New Favorite Catchphrase, "I'm Ready to Have a Gorilla"

Watch : "RHOBH" Sutton Stracke Talks Erika Girardi, Dating Rules & More

Kathy Hilton is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

The scene-stealing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has yet another iconic moment in a preview clip from tonight's episode airing Aug. 18.

The sneak peek shows all of the RHOBH ladies arriving to a dinner at Kyle Richards' house. When Kathy arrives carrying Christmas gifts, she admits she's a little "discombobulated" while greeting her friends.

"You have no idea. Trying to put 10 pounds in a five-pound bag," Kathy says before saying hi to Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley.

"How are you?" Garcelle asks.

"Trying to get things together," Kathy shares. "I'm literally ready to have a gorilla." Come again?

"Have a gorilla? What's that expression?" Dorit asks Garcelle.

Cut to Kathy's interview confessional where an equally confused producer asks Paris Hilton's mom to explain the meaning behind her unique catchphrase.