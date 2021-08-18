Lucille Ball's Daughter Shares Insight Into Nicole Kidman's "Astounding" Biopic Performance

Watch : Keith Urban LIKED Nicole Kidman as Masha in "Nine Perfect Strangers"

I Love Lucy meets I Love Nicole.

Nicole Kidman will soon step into the iconic shoes of Lucille Ball in an upcoming biopic, and she's already received the stamp of approval from her and Desi Arnaz's daughter, Lucie Arnaz. Earlier this year, Nicole and Javier Bardem were cast to play the legendary Hollywood couple in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos.

While the project has mostly been kept under wraps—with the exception of the jaw-dropping photos that surfaced of Nicole's transformation on set—Lucie shared new details about the Oscar winner's performance as her mother.

"Nicole did a spectacular job," Lucie told The Palm Springs Life magazine on Aug. 18. "The two days that I watched, though, were both little flashbacks, so she was playing Lucy in the late '30s and mid-'40s. She wasn't Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different. And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different. But boy, what she did was astounding. She's got such poise and class."