After Sealing a $60 Million Deal, Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Spills Her Career Lessons

Watch : Why Alex Cooper Loves Haters on the Internet

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

Three years ago, she was 23, living on unemployment checks, vlogging on YouTube and trying her hand at starting a podcast. Today, she's on the receiving end of a reported $60 million deal.

Yes, we're talking about Alex Cooper, the former co-host and now solo leader of the sex and dating podcast, Call Her Daddy. To her many devoted fans—known collectively as the "Daddy Gang"—who follow her on social media and tune in to her weekly episodes, Alex is nicknamed single Father Cooper.

Now freshly turned 27, Cooper's career trajectory has taken her from the New York City apartment she shared with two roommates to a seat across from Miley Cyrus—at the star's own home, we should note—in less time than it usually takes to graduate college. It was June 10, 2018 when the Boston University alum excitedly announced to her YouTube followers that the first episode of her and then-roommate Sofia Franklyn's new Call Her Daddy podcast was about to come out. Four months later, she had another announcement for her followers: Barstool Sports hired her.

The women's rise as Barstool talent was swift as the Daddy Gang grew by the millions, gobbling up their weekly episodes bearing titles like "Why They Won't F*ck You" and "Let Him Watch Porn" and propelling them to the top of the podcast charts. But, as the world came to a screeching halt in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, so too did new Call Her Daddy episodes. As fans would quickly learn, turmoil had been bubbling behind the scenes, fueled by contract negotiations that would ultimately turn sour between the women. By May 2020—almost two years after Cooper announced their first episode—the duo was no more.