Granger Smith and Wife Amber Welcome Baby Boy 2 Years After Son's Tragic Drowning

Granger Smith and Amber Smith have welcomed a new child after losing their son more than two years ago.
The country music singer's wife gave birth to a baby boy, Maverick Beckham Smith, on Friday, Aug. 20. "He's here! Wow…so many emotions," the proud dad wrote on Instagram. "Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great."
He joins big sister London Smith, 9, and brother Lincoln Smith, 7, and his name honors their late brother River Kelly Smith, who died in a drowning accident at the family's home at age 3.
"We went back and forth with, 'Should we do middle name Kelly or middle name River or any of that?'" Amber, 39, said in a YouTube video in May. "I wanted 'Riv' to be a part of it, of his first name. I wanted this baby to have his own identity. And I didn't want him to be so tied to River, but I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."
Granger, 41, said in the video, "He'll forever be connected to his brother, his big brother Riv…so it's important that his name is, too."
On Aug. 14, Granger also revealed on Instagram two more meanings behind Maverick's name: A quote from theologian R.C. Sproul—"There is no maverick molecule in the universe outside the sovereignty of God," and a pop culture reference.
"ok…fine…" the singer wrote. "Top Gun was my favorite movie as a kid!"
The newborn's middle name, Beckham, also pays tribute to River.
"'Ham' means home," Granger said in the YouTube video, "and 'Beck' means creek or stream or river."
The couple had announced River's tragic death in July 2019. They donated his organs, which saved the lives of two people.
"We got the letter that our tiny, red-headed hero gave life to 2 adults," Amber wrote on Instagram at the time. "A 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man. I cried when we opened it. Cried out of sadness & cried out of love."
This past March, Granger and Amber announced on Instagram that she was pregnant. "Life isn't perfect," the singer wrote. "Sometimes it's beat up and broken but it's NEVER hopeless. God promises that. Our story isn't finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God's glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August."
His wife said, "Never did I think at 39 I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy. These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing and grace from God."
She added, "Sweet Riv, because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed and we will continue honoring [you're] big, little legacy until we come home to you."