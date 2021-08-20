Granger Smith and Wife Amber Welcome Baby Boy 2 Years After Son's Tragic Drowning

Watch : Necessary Realness: It's a Celebrity Baby Boom!

Granger Smith and Amber Smith have welcomed a new child after losing their son more than two years ago.

The country music singer's wife gave birth to a baby boy, Maverick Beckham Smith, on Friday, Aug. 20. "He's here! Wow…so many emotions," the proud dad wrote on Instagram. "Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great."

He joins big sister London Smith, 9, and brother Lincoln Smith, 7, and his name honors their late brother River Kelly Smith, who died in a drowning accident at the family's home at age 3.

"We went back and forth with, 'Should we do middle name Kelly or middle name River or any of that?'" Amber, 39, said in a YouTube video in May. "I wanted 'Riv' to be a part of it, of his first name. I wanted this baby to have his own identity. And I didn't want him to be so tied to River, but I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."

Granger, 41, said in the video, "He'll forever be connected to his brother, his big brother Riv…so it's important that his name is, too."