Country Singer John Rich Defends Carrie Underwood for Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich is defending Carrie Underwood after the American Idol alum liked a tweet protesting mask mandates at schools.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, numerous Twitter users noticed that the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer had liked a tweet from conservative figure Matt Walsh, who shared a video of his Aug. 10 speech at the Nashville School Board meeting. In the two-minute clip, he likened a mask mandate to "child abuse," writing in his caption that forcing children to wear masks is "cruel and indefensible."

Underwood's apparent support for Walsh's statements sparked backlash across social media, with some jokingly remarking, "Jesus take the wheel indeed."

Amid the controversy, which briefly trended online, the Big and Rich artist spoke out in defense of his fellow country singer. "I say @carrieunderwood can like whatever tweet she wants to like. Who are 'they' to shout her down? Watch out, she's a tough Okie gal:)" he wrote. "You see what's going on here? It's 'freedom of speech unless you disagree with the mob.' #CarrieTakeTheWheel"