Colin Jost Reveals the Name of His and Scarlet Johansson's Baby Boy

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth to 1st Baby With Colin Jost

It's a boy for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost!

The 36-year-old Black Widow actress recently gave birth to her second child, her first with her husband, after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the 39-year-old Saturday Night Live star confirmed on Instagram that he and Scarlett, now a mother of two, welcomed a baby boy. He also revealed the newborn's unique name.

"Ok ok we had a baby," Colin wrote. "His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

Colin also added, "Privacy would be greatly appreciated" and joked, "For all inquires please contact our publicist @chethinks [sic]," referring to his SNL Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che.

Baby Cosmo joins big sister Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 6, whose father is the actress' ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett has not commented on her new arrival. Neither she nor Colin has shared a photo of their son online.

The two, who married in October 2020, are notoriously private. They never announced her pregnancy on social media or to the press, but speculation surrounding Scarlett's pregnancy first sparked online more than a month ago.