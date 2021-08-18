Why Kaia Gerber Cut Off Jacob Elordi's Mullet Early On in Their Relationship

Watch : Are Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber Official?

Although there might have been instant euphoria between Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber when they began dating, there was one thing that just had to go: his mullet.

The Kissing Booth actor confessed the reason behind the transformation during the Aug. 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "My mom never let me have [a mullet] ‘cause she wanted me to be a gentleman—presentable," he explained to guest host Julie Bowen, adding that he's "always wanted" that particular hairdo.

After finally growing out his hair into the beloved style, the love affair was short-lived. "My girlfriend—within a week of us dating, she cut it off," Jacob admitted. "She took me to the bathroom, and she got scissors out, and she cut it off."

The Euphoria star recalled, "She said, ‘You're cute, but not that cute.'"

The two first confirmed their budding romance with a PDA-filled outing in October 2020. That sighting solidified that the two were indeed "interested in each other," as a source previously told E! News back in September.