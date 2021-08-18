Prosecutors Call R. Kelly a “Predator” as Sexual Abuse Trial Begins

Watch : R. Kelly Arrested on Federal Sex Crime Charges: Everything We Know

R. Kelly is a "predator," according to federal prosecutors.

During the first day of the music producer's sex abuse trial in New York on Aug. 18, assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez said in her opening statement that this case is "about a predator who for decades used fame popularity and a network of associates to groom girls, boys and young women for his own sexual purposes," according to NBC News.

She said he used his "money, clout and his public persona to hide his crimes in plain sight."

Kelly, now 54, allegedly surrounded himself with a team and inner circle whose "purpose" was to promote his music and "fulfill each of his wishes and demands," Melendez said. "He learned he could take advantage and he had his pick of young fans around the country. When he had them alone he used them physically, psychologically and sexually."

She stated that the trial is not about "a celebrity who likes to party or his sexual preferences." Instead, she said, his sexual conduct was illegal, alleging he "engaged with" minors in their teens, recorded their interactions to create child pornography and exposed them to incurable herpes.