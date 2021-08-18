Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth to Baby Cosmo! Look Back at Her and Colin Jost's Love

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth to 1st Baby With Colin Jost

There's no doubt about it: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are going to be super parents.

The Black Widow actress' rep confirmed to People on Wednesday, Aug. 18 that she and the Saturday Night Live star recently welcomed their first baby together. While the couple, who tied the knot last October, is notoriously private about their romance, the 39-year-old comedian offered a few sweet detail about their baby boy on Instagram.

"Ok Ok we had a baby," Colin's message read. "His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

Although the Hollywood power couple flawlessly pulled off a low-key pregnancy, the Weekend Update co-anchor let it slip during an Aug. 15 comedy show that he and Scarlett, 36, were growing their family.

"Colin made the announcement from the [Ridgefield Playhouse] stage," an audience member recently told E! News. "He played two sold-out shows on Sunday and casually dropped that he and Scarlett are expecting soon."