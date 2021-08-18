Bachelor NationKardashiansTeyana & ImanShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth to Baby Cosmo! Look Back at Her and Colin Jost's Love

This isn't a sweet storyline in a Marvel movie! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are parents to a baby boy named Cosmo.

Watch: Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth to 1st Baby With Colin Jost

There's no doubt about it: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are going to be super parents.

The Black Widow actress' rep confirmed to People on Wednesday, Aug. 18 that she and the Saturday Night Live star recently welcomed their first baby together. While the couple, who tied the knot last October, is notoriously private about their romance, the 39-year-old comedian offered a few sweet detail about their baby boy on Instagram.

"Ok Ok we had a baby," Colin's message read. "His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

Although the Hollywood power couple flawlessly pulled off a low-key pregnancy, the Weekend Update co-anchor let it slip during an Aug. 15 comedy show that he and Scarlett, 36, were growing their family.

"Colin made the announcement from the [Ridgefield Playhouse] stage," an audience member recently told E! News. "He played two sold-out shows on Sunday and casually dropped that he and Scarlett are expecting soon."

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

Colin is officially a first-time dad, while the Avengers: End Game actress shares her 6-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

In just two months the duo will celebrate another milestone in their relationship: Their one-year wedding anniversary

From their official red carpet debut as a couple to becoming parents, take a look at Scarlett and Colin's cutest moments in our gallery below!

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Super Parents

From Hollywood power couple to super parents, the couple announced the special news that they recently welcomed a baby boy named Cosmo.

MTV
Green With Envy

In May 2021, the couple proved they know how to have a little fun during awards season. While accepting the Generation Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Colin brought out a green bowl of slime and poured it over his wife. The moment? Iconic.

VH1
Category is...

The Saturday Night Live star hilariously (and adorably) crashed ScarJo's remote call with the RuPaul's Drag Race cast in April 2021.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Round of Applause

When award season came to a close at the 2020 Oscars, Scarlett and Colin were one of Hollywood's most fashionable—and lovable—couples. 

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Dynamic Duo

While celebrating her 2020 SAG Awards nominations for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, Scarlett received support from Colin. 

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix
Look of Love

After the show is the after party! Colin and Scarlett whoop it up at Netflix's 2020 Golden Globes After Party. 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Red Carpet PDA

In between posing for photos in her stunning red gown, Scarlett managed to sneak in a kiss with Colin at the 2020 Golden Globes. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The Endgame? It's Just the Beginning

The lovebirds share a laugh at the Avengers: Endgame premiere on April 22. On May 19, E! News confirmed that they were engaged after two years together. 

Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Pretty in Pink

Scarlett Johannson and Colin Jost attended the 2018 American Museum of Natural History Gala together. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Biggest Night in Television

The SNL actor and Avengers actress celebrated the best in television at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Instagram
Skate Night Date Night

The cold never bothered them anyway—especially at Rockefeller Center.

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Met Gala Goals

The Hollywood couple slayed during one of the biggest red carpets in the world.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Look of Love

They say a picture is worth a thousands words. But when it was time for Scarlett Johansson to celebrate Avengers: Infinity War, all we saw was love in Colin Jost's eyes. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney
To Infinity and Beyond

In a rare joint red carpet appearance, the couple walked the carpet together at the premiere of Scarlett Johansson's Avengers: Infinity War.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Bringing the Heat

The couple stepped out for the first time together at the 2017 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History.

