This Bride's Mother Has an OMG Reaction to Her Sexy, "Twerk-Approved" Gown on Say Yes to the Dress

Watch : "Say Yes to the Dress" Twerk Approved Gown

Drop it like it's hot! No, seriously, drop it.

A mother of the bride can't handle her daughter's sexy wedding dress requests in an exclusive and hilarious Say Yes to the Dress sneak peek. Pastor Marcia Bailey is understandably hesitant to see her little girl walk down in the aisle with her assets out, but will Marcia's point of view ruin bride Kindra Moné's dream wedding?

"This dress is the vision," Kindra gushes while showing off a low cut, v-neck gown with a slit up to there. "I always imagined myself getting married in a dress like this. It's a bit timeless and it's sexy."

As Kindra's bestie approves, she jokingly asks her mom Marcia if she's OK. "It's nothing I haven't shown before," Kindra teases.

Marcia clarifies, "Would you wear it with the slit as is?" A Kleinfeld bridal stylist offers to clip the gown to hide an inch or two more of the leg, much to Marcia's satisfaction.