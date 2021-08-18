Mark Consuelos Is the Proudest Dad as Son Michael Consuelos Returns to Riverdale

Introducing Mark Consuelos in the role of best cheerleader!
After much anticipation, Michael Consuelos is returning to Riverdale on Wednesday, Aug. 18. This time, he's sharing the small screen with his dad in a special episode both parties won't soon forget. Before the episode aired, Mark took to Instagram and shared some his favorite memories from the set.
"Tonight I have the great honor of sharing the screen with my son @michael.consuelos," the proud dad wrote on social media. "He absolutely killed it. A big thank you to @brianepaterson for writing such a beautiful script. @jamesdewille for a masterful job directing this episode. To Louis Ferreira for playing the perfect mentor and gangster."
Mark added, "Thank you to @writerras for giving me and my family a memory that will last a lifetime. #riverdale."
While the longtime actor may be his son's greatest supporter, other friends like Lisa Rinna, Andy Cohen and Holly Robinson Peete also shared positive feedback in the comments section.
Back in August 2018, Michael first joined the cast of Riverdale to play a younger version of his dad's character. "Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad," Mark shared on Instagram at the time. "Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram...We are so proud. Love you MJ."
And while Mark may be one proud papa, Kelly Ripa will also be canceling all plans in order to watch the father-son duo on TV. As she wrote online, "How far does the apple fall from the tree? Find out tonight on a very meta @thecwriverdale @instasuelos @michael.consuelos."
During a recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, co-host Ryan Seacrest applauded Michael's performance and said he sounded just like Mark. It's a compliment the 24-year-old actor receives often.
"Everyone keeps telling me that, and I think the difference is that my dad is my voice, but with confidence," Michael shared. "When talking, I'm like, 'I've got to sound like I know what I'm doing.'"
Regardless of what fans say, Michael can always count on his dad to be a supporter. "He was absolutely amazing," Mark explained on E!'s Daily Pop after watching his son on set. "Michael killed it and I was just so impressed and so blown away."
Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW.