Step Aside Nice Guys, FBoy Island Is Renewed For a Second Season

Pop some champs, it's time to say F-hi to another wild season!
Dating competition series FBOY Island broke streaming platform records since premiering July 29 on HBO Max, and after a dramatic, jaw-dropping controversial ending, fans can brace themselves for plenty more Nice Guys and FBoys in season two, the network announced Aug. 18.
"With a title like FBOY Island, we knew we would get the audience's attention and we're thrilled that they've responded to the self-aware, comedic nature of the format, proving that they are excited by this fresh approach that puts women in control," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max said.
Jennifer O'Connell, Executive Vice President of Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family at HBO Max added, "Season one undoubtedly kept the audience guessing but we have even more big twists in store for season two. To the next batch of Fboys, beware, we're coming for you!"
Host Nikki Glaser also "couldn't be happier" to return for a second season. "The only downside is that it confirms my greatest fear: that there are more than 12 Fboys on planet earth," she joked in a press statement.
FBOY Island creator Elan Gale exclusively hinted to E! News that a second season is just the beginning of a whole F-ed franchise.
"My dream is to expand the FPerson Cinematic Universe into FPerson Hotel," Gale previously explained, "where all of the people who don't quite fit into the mold of either FBoy Island or FGirl Island or are aren't supposed to be the leads or don't want to do another season, can maybe interact with each other and learn from each other, both FPeople and Nice People and maybe we'll have all kinds of people!"
In the meantime, we can't wait to get FBOY-ed up for season two! For a status update on your other favorite shows, scroll through the images below.
FBOY Island is now streaming on HBO Max.