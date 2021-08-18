Bachelor NationKardashiansTeyana & ImanShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack Is Working for the Bucs

Tom Brady's 13-year-old son Jack has landed a new job with his dad's team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Find out more about his gig.

By Corinne Heller Aug 18, 2021 7:07 PMTags
SportsTom BradyCeleb Kids
Tom Brady's eldest child has scored a pretty sweet gig.

John "Jack" Edward, 13, whose parents are the star quarterback and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, landed a job as a ball boy for his dad's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"@buccaneers got a new ball boy this week," Tom wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Aug. 18. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously...just like his dad!"

Tom, who won his seventh Super Bowl this year while playing his first season with the team, also shared recent photos of the teen standing on the sidelines, carrying a football and approaching his dad on the field during practice.

In addition to Jack, the NFL superstar is also a dad to son Benjamin Rein Brady, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake Brady, 8, with wife Gisele Bündchen. They have all often been spotted at games and training sessions to support Tom.

This past March, Bridget told Extra that Jack "doesn't actually play football" but does play soccer. She added, "Those are some big shoes to fill."

In April 2020, Tom told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show that he would "absolutely" allow his kids to play football.

Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire

However, he added, "I would never want for them to be Tom Brady's son playing football. I don't like that at all. But from a team, camaraderie, discipline, I think there's something about contact sports that teaches you a lot about discipline, respect, mutual respect for your opponent that you don't get in non-contact sports."

Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire

He also paid tribute to his oldest son. "The kid, my son Jack, my heart explodes when I think of him," Tom said. "He's the greatest kid you could ever ask for."

