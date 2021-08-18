Why Phoebe Dynevor's New Role May Mean She's Leaving Bridgerton

We burn for clarification about Duchess Daphne's future on Bridgerton.
On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Deadline reported that actress Phoebe Dynevor is set to star in and executive produce Exciting Times, a book-to-TV adaptation for Amazon Prime Video. While we couldn't be more thrilled to have more of Dynevor on our TV screens, we couldn't help but ponder, dear readers: What does this new role means for her presence on Bridgerton?
Dynevor became a globally recognized actress after stepping into the lead role opposite Regé-Jean Page (who played steamy Simon, the Duke of Hastings) for season one of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period piece. However, as we learned following Page's exit from the series, Daphne and Simon's love story will take a backseat for season two.
In fact, Daphne's older brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) will be front-and-center, with Daphne taking a secondary role as a love guru of sorts for the rakish Viscount.
"The show centers around the Bridgertons and there are eight books," Dynevor explained in May. "And I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show. Because I think the fans of the books know that every episode is about a different sibling."
With that being said, this means Daphne is likely to become less of a prominent figure as the seasons go by—but there's plenty more of Bridgerton to enjoy since the show has been renewed through season four!
So, what can we expect from the future of Bridgerton? Well, if season three follows Julia Quinn's third novel in the Bridgerton series—titled An Offer From a Gentleman—second oldest son Benedict (Luke Thompson) will step into the spotlight.
However, if you're like us, you're ready for the series to jump to book four so that Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) can finally fight for the heart of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).
While we wait for more news about Dynevor's future on Bridgerton, see the books ranked by their on-screen potential below!