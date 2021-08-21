When Did Breastfeeding Become Such a Hot-Button Issue? Jade Roper, Coco Austin and Other Stars Weigh In

Watch : Coco Austin Addresses Breastfeeding & BIG Hollywood Bathing Debate

I was roughly five minutes into my first breastfeeding class when I received my second strike.

My first had been arriving without my husband, that apparently being a sign we weren't taking the whole situation seriously enough. And my second came moments later when I answered just a bit too honestly about how long I intended to nurse. "Oh, I'm aiming for six months and we'll see how it goes, though my husband is hoping for a year," I replied.

"Well, your husband is right."

Ooookay. Using every last ounce of restraint, I bit back my snappy retort about how unless my husband was going to whip out a boob it didn't much matter what he thought (for the record, he's firmly in the your body, your call camp) and instead mumbled something about not wanting to put too much pressure on myself as a first-time mom.

Because, really? As if being handed a helpless teeny human and tasked with every last bit of their care isn't enough.