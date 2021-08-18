Bachelor NationKardashiansTeyana & ImanShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Jessie James Decker "Couldn't Hold Back Tears" As Daughter Starts 2nd Grade

In a new Instagram post, Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker celebrated daughter Vivianne’s first day of second grade with a family-friendly photo shoot.

Grab the tissues, Mom and Dad! 

As summer vacation comes to an end, more and more children are packing up their knapsack and heading back to schoolJessie James Decker and Eric Decker's 7-year-old daughter Vivianne, who started another year of elementary school on Wednesday, Aug. 18, is among them, and her parents aren't quite ready for it!

In a new Instagram post, Jessie James documented the first day of school. And spoiler alert: It was an emotional morning.

"Our Vivianne is officially a 2nd grader!" the country singer and Kittenish designer wrote. "I am so proud of our baby girl and what an amazing young lady she is growing into. I couldn't hold back the tears while taking her to school this am because it still feels like yesterday bringing her home from the hospital, my baby is getting so big!"

The proud mom continued, "I love love love this girl so much and her fierceness, kind heart, and her hunger to want to learn and to never give up! Second grade here we come! ‘Vivianne Decker you can be anything you want! Now go conquer the world.'"

photos
Positive Teachers Working Through the Coronavirus Pandemic

Vivianne, who wants to become a gymnast when she gets older, sported her school uniform and a pair of Sketchers for her big day. And after a final kiss from Mom and Dad, it was time for class.

The Deckers aren't the only family kicking off a brand-new school year in style. See how Beverley Mitchell, Emily Maynard and more stars are safely celebrating below.

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

"Our Vivianne is officially a 2nd grader!" the country singer wrote on social media. "I am so proud of our baby girl and what an amazing young lady she is growing into." 

Instagram
Haylie Duff

"Happy 1st day back to school!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "Ry is officially a 1st grader! I'm not crying, you're crying. #backtoschool." 

Instagram
Beverley Mitchell

"All the feels as we send the kiddos off to their first day of school!" the 7th Heaven star wrote on Instagram. "A little nervous and excited. I pulled it together and instead of panicking to have the perfect outfit, we found the pieces that they felt comfortable in and were there favorite items...We are so proud of these kiddos! Cheers to the first day of school and sending love to all the anxious parents out there! We got this! #firstdayofschool #weareback #1stgrade #3rdgrade #backtoschool." 

Instagram
Emily Maynard

"Without fail, I cry every year on the first day of school," the Bachelor Nation member wrote on Instagram. "Today I dropped my two oldest boys off at JK and K with the same tears, but an even heavier heart for all the mothers across the world that don't have this privilege. Praying Gods greatest peace for those not only in my community, but for hurting hearts across this broken world. Be the light, my sweet boys!" 

Instagram
Eric Decker

Before his daughter Vivianne heads to second grade, the former NFL player poses for a first day of school picture. 

Instagram
Emily Simpson

The Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrates Annabelle, Luke and Keller's first day back in class. 

Instagram
Audrina Patridge

"First day of kindergarten!! She's a big girl now!" The Hills: New Beginnings star wrote on Instagram with her daughter Kirra. "Such an exciting fun morning." 

Instagram
Cory Wharton & Cheynne Floyd

"I can't believe the day has come," Cory wrote on Instagram while posing with his daughter. "Ryder started her first day of school today. Most kids cry saying bye to their parents it was the other way around, Ryders super excited for school and that's how I want her to be. I'm so proud to be your father @thatsryderk I always tell everyone you changed my life around for the better and you don't even know it. Love you girl." 

Instagram
Ryan & Kayla Lochte

"Happy 1st day of school!!!" Kayla shared on Instagram before dropping Caiden and Liv off. 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"My baby," the One Tree Hill alum captioned a photo of daughter Jolie and son Jace. "First day of kindergarten!!"

Instagram
Vanessa & Nick Lachey

"And just like that... all three of my babies are in one school!" Vanessa shared alongside a snapshot of kiddos PhoenixCamden and Brooklyn.

Instagram
Leah Messer

The Teen Mom star snapped a photo of daughters Aleeah, Aliannah and Adalynn, which she captioned, "This Mama officially has two middle schoolers!"

Instagram
Amanda Kloots

The Talk host wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of son Elvis, "First day of preschool! These were all of my emotions this morning."

Instagram
Briana Dejesus

"I officially got a 4th grader and a pre-Kindergartner," the Teen Mom personality captioned a photo of kids Nova and Stella

