These Bachelor Winners Found Love Well After the Final Rose—Here's How

Whether their finale was dramatic or the most dramatic ever, a solid majority of The Bachelor winners who accepted those precious long-stemmed red roses in the mountains of Switzerland, the beaches of Saint Lucia and the rice fields of Thailand went on to live happily ever after.
Just, you know, not with the besuited gentleman kneeling before them amongst the rolling green hills of South Africa. (Yes, we know Sean Lowe followed through on his vow to tell now-wife Catherine Giudici he loved her every day, but since he's the sole male lead to have actually married his final rose recipient, we're gonna call him the exception to the rule.)
Because when Bachelor season 21 winner Vanessa Grimaldi walked down the aisle at Montreal's Le Mount Stephen Hotel this past Friday, Aug. 20, it wasn't one-time fiancé Nick Viall that was waiting at the other end. Rather, those honors belonged to Josh Wolfe, the Princeton grad who slid into the special education teacher's DMs and quickly became "my forever," as she gushed to People. "He is home to me."
So few were surprised that, more than a year and a half into a journey that she labeled as strong from the beginning, Grimaldi accepted the non-Neil Lane diamond that Wolfe, the director of outreach and programming for the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee, proffered atop the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec City. A moment complete with champagne, an accordion player and allllll of the candles, "It was absolutely beautiful!" she told People.
Who need a proposal platform and a final rose?
Because while—as every contestant gamely declares—Paris, Bora Bora and even South Dakota(?!) can be fantastic places to fall in love, these former Bachelor standouts managed just fine at home, meeting their person through friends, Instagram and one truly successful Bumble date. No hot tubs or helicopters necessary.