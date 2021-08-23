These Bachelor Winners Found Love Well After the Final Rose—Here's How

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

Whether their finale was dramatic or the most dramatic ever, a solid majority of The Bachelor winners who accepted those precious long-stemmed red roses in the mountains of Switzerland, the beaches of Saint Lucia and the rice fields of Thailand went on to live happily ever after.

Just, you know, not with the besuited gentleman kneeling before them amongst the rolling green hills of South Africa. (Yes, we know Sean Lowe followed through on his vow to tell now-wife Catherine Giudici he loved her every day, but since he's the sole male lead to have actually married his final rose recipient, we're gonna call him the exception to the rule.)

Because when Bachelor season 21 winner Vanessa Grimaldi walked down the aisle at Montreal's Le Mount Stephen Hotel this past Friday, Aug. 20, it wasn't one-time fiancé Nick Viall that was waiting at the other end. Rather, those honors belonged to Josh Wolfe, the Princeton grad who slid into the special education teacher's DMs and quickly became "my forever," as she gushed to People. "He is home to me."